NEW Introducing Sources.

Finally, answer impossible questions without code. Learn more.

Data Capture

Sources

Event Visualizer

Users

Funnels

SQL

Sources

Understand the entire customer journey.
Unify your customer data from any source. No code required.

Answer the
"impossible questions"

It used to take an engineer months. Now Heap automatically combines data from web, mobile, Marketo, Salesforce, and more to give you a complete view of your customer. Can you ask these quickly today?

Free your best minds from ETL hell

What would your data team do with 50% more time? No cleaning, joining, and manipulating datasets. Heap automatically collects and organizes touch-points across multiple platforms in the same user-centric schema. Unlock your productivity with a complete data set with integrity.

Focus on optimization not implementation
Companies like Payless, Microsoft, and Casper use sources to optimize their customer’s experience.

Read customer stories from Zendesk, The Atlantic, Casper, and others »

Explore More Features

Data Capture

Heap captures every user interaction with no extra code.

Learn More

Event Visualizer

Define analytics events by simply performing the action yourself.

Learn More

Users

Search for any user and see every action they've ever done.

Learn More

Funnels

Figure out where and when users drop off in a multi-step process.

Learn More

SQL

Direct SQL access to your retroactive Heap data. No ETL required.

Learn More

Retention

Someone just signed up in your app. But will they come back?

Learn More

Start your free trial now.

Integrate in seconds. Free signup.
Get Started

Heap automates the annoying parts of user analytics. No more manual anything. Just insights.

© 2017 Heap Inc.